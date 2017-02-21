Gonzaga makes top ten Roman Catholic colleges in U.S.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga made USA Today’s ’10 best Roman Catholic colleges in the U.S.’

The USA Today article said “Gonzaga is considered one of the best values for your money it offers and exceptional education at an affordable price.”

The article also mentioned that Gonzaga “has high freshman retention and graduation rates and provides good earnings boost for its graduates.”

Other notable universities that made the list were Providence college and Boston college.

The top three included, Georgetown University who took the third spot, the college of the Holy Cross who took the second, and the University of Notre Dame who took first.

USA Today said the schools are ranked using College Factual’s quality ranking system “focused on outcomes such as loan default rates, graduation rates, and average salaries of graduates.”

