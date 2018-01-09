Gonzaga graduate finalist for Cancun CEO search

Photo: Julia Wynkoop

SPOKANE, Wash.—The top 50 contestants for Cancun’s CEO search were announced and a local graduate made the cut.

Gonzaga graduate Juliana Wynkoop and her boyfriend made the top 50 out of the 6,000 contestants competing for the position.

The top ten contestants will be announced next week. After the top ten are selected they will be flown to Cancun to compete for the position.

The job description involved living in luxury hotels for six months and reviewing tours.



© 2018 KREM-TV