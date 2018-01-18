Gonzaga grad makes top 10 finalists for Cancun CEO search

Photo: Julia Wynkoop

SPOKANE, Wash.— The Gonzaga graduate who is hoping to become the CEO of Cancun has made it to the next round of the competition.

Juliana Wynkoop and her boyfriend made the top ten finalists to become the CEOs.

Wynkoop and her boyfriend will fly to Cancun with the nine other contestants to compete for the position.

Wynkoop posted a message to Facebook to thank her supporters and everyone who voted for her in the competition.

If the two win they will live in luxury hotels for six months and get paid $10,000 to review tours.



© 2018 KREM-TV