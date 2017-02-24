Girl Scouts head into their final weekend of sales

BRYAN, Texas - Caramel Delights, Thaks-A-Lot and the ever so popular Thin Mints. Thats right, I'm talking about Girl Scout cookies.

As the Girl Scouts near the end of their 100th season of cookie sales, I thought I'd check in with a local troop and talk to the girls behind the sales of the famous and often addicting Girl Scout cookies.

Ginny is a Cadet and has been in Girl Scouts since she was five. She says selling the cookes has taught her many skills that are applicable in the real world.

"We are learning to socialize with other poeple and how to sell a product that people really like," said Ginny.

These $4 cookie boxes rack in nearly $700 million each year, which allows the girls to learn new skills and participate in many activities to earn new badges.

Catherine has been in Girl Scouts for the last 11 years and says as a sophomore in high school, Girl Scouts has allowed her many opportunites outside of selling Girl Scout cookies, including traveling the world.

"I have gotten to go to Disney World with Girl Scouts. Next Summer I will get to choose between going to Alaska, Russia and the Galapagos. I've always wanted to travel the whole world, and with Girl Scouts I am able to do that," said Catherine.

