Gear up for ski season at the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap

SPOKANE, Wash.— Winter is coming and if you plan on hitting the slopes, you will have the opportunity to buy new and used gear at a discounted price this weekend.

The highly anticipated 53rd annual Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap kicked off at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on Saturday Oct. 28 and Sunday Oct. 29.

The Mt. Spokane Ski Swap is kicking off this weekend! You can buy gear and also get season ski passes at a discount! pic.twitter.com/hVO1JE6Qlz — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) October 27, 2017

This year, the swap featured over 22,000 new and used winter sports gear sold by both individual people and sporting goods stores in the area.

Items are sold at discount prizes and the swap will also be the last chance to get a Mt. Spokane seasonal passes for $200 off the regular price.

The center will be open on Friday Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for gear drop off only.

The actual Ski Swap will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Rolling first class through the Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol Ski Swap! Gear drop off starts today but the event is on Saturday and Sunday! @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/P6te6RBWh0 — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) October 27, 2017

Tickets will be $5 per person, but children 12 and under will get in free.

