One dead, two injured after helicopter crash in N. Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, Wash. — One person is dead and two more are injured after a helicopter crash in North Garfield County Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened between Meadow Creek Road and Lower Deadman Road in Pomeroy Wash., according to the release.

According to Garfield County Sheriff, the two people who were injured in the crash were taken by helicopter to St. Joe’s Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.

Officials said the helicopter was flown by Kiwi Air of Clarkston.

Washington State Patrol, Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board took control of the investigation Saturday night.

Officials said no names will be released at this time.



