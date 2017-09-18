Freeman Store offers complimentary treats in support of students

SPOKANE, Wash. — Since the early 1900’s, the Freeman Store has been the hub of the small Freeman community. Now, more than 100 years later, it serves the same purpose.

“It has changed over time, but one thing that hasn't changed is that it is still a gathering place for the community,” store owner Craig Lang said.

In response to the fatal shooting at Freeman High School, The Freeman Store offered free candy, snacks and ice cream available for students after school Monday.

Students trickled into the store as usual but this time, found special treats.

“What we are trying to do is just anything we can to help people get back into their normal lives,” Lang said.

Whether it's a slushy, ice cream or a drink after school with friends, the important thing was that it brought happiness.

“This community will survive, it will do well and flourish,” Lang said.

Along with selling wrist bands, The Freeman Store has partnered with Brunette's Sports Wear and will be selling T-Shirts Tuesday.

“So far they have raised over 10,000 dollars for the families and he's hoping to hit 20,000 so we are doing what we can to help him,” Lang said.

The Freeman Store plans on giving out candy, drinks and ice cream for the next few days as the school community goes back to school.

Freeman students can come by the Freeman store for free candy, drinks, and snacks today. Wrist bands available: $3 donation #freemanstrong

