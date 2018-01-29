Free public tickets released Monday for Steve Forbes lecture

Photo by Slaven Vlasic, Stringer (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Free tickets for multimillionaire Steve Forbes’ public lecture at Gonzaga University are available beginning Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 9 a.m.

The Hemmingson Center Welcome Desk will distribute 200 public tickets for the lecture titled "How Capitalism Will Save Us." Members of the public can pick up two tickets, which are required for entry.

Forbes will deliver his lecture in the Hemmingson Center Ballroom on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. It is followed by an open question-and-answer session.

Forbes is the chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, and a former presidential candidate.

The company’s publication, Forbes, is the nation’s top business magazine and its website sees more than 60 million visitors in a month, according to a Gonzaga University release.



