First litter of 2018 adopted out at SCRAPS

SPOKANE, Wash. – Puppy parents adopted their newest furry family members at SCRAPS’s Year of the Dog adoption event on Saturday morning.

The six shepherd mix puppies were put up for adoption at a few weeks old after their mother was shot, and spent a few weeks in foster care at SCRAPS, according to a release. They make up the animal shelter’s first litter of 2018.

Potential parents submitted short essays detailing why they would like to have a new family member for two weeks on the SCRAPS Facebook page. The essays opened to the public for voting, and the top six families chose their puppy with the top candidate receiving first pick. Voting closed Friday, Feb. 2.

All pet parents will pay the $150 adoption fee that includes spay or neutering, vaccinations, license and microchip, according to the release.

