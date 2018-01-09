Firefighters battle winter weather obstacles

SPOKANE, Wash.— Cold temperatures can give firefighters a difficult time when they are on scene.

Spokane County Fire District 4 Chief, Randy Johnson, said there are ways to help fire crews overcome cold temperatures

Johnson said it starts with keeping the pumps on their apparatus drained in the station, so they are not carrying water as we drive to the incident within the pump.

While that was something that takes place before firefighters leave the station, hitting the roads in winter conditions is another thing.

Johnson said private roads where the driveways are not maintained make it hard for crews to get to where they are heading.

Firefighters said the biggest thing people can do to help, is to keep you fire hydrants, driveways, sidewalks, steps and porches clear of snow so if there is an emergency, crews can get there.



