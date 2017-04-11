Damage to downtown Portland building not structural, engineers say

A crack in the downtown Portland building. (Photo: KGW News, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Concerns over a possible high-rise building collapse caused evacuations and traffic jams in downtown Portland Tuesday.

Children were pulled from a day-care center and hundreds of office workers spilled into the streets with their eyes turned upward to watch as cracks in a building at 1400 Southwest 5th Avenue were visible and fueled concerns about a possible structural collapse.

Engineers said that the damage was limited to the facade and that no structural collapse was imminent. Employees were allowed to enter the building and get their belongings.

Portland Bureau of Transportation spokesman Dylan Rivera said traffic in the area would be open by 3 p.m.

Scaffolding will be placed around the building to guard against more pieces of the facade falling to the street. Sidewalk around the building will remain closed, fire officials said.

The incident started when Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to a possible threat of a building collapse in downtown Portland late Tuesday morning. Listen: Dispatch audio on threat of collapse

Photos showed what appeared to a large bulge and crack along the side of the building, located at 1400 Southwest 5th Avenue. Firefighters said the building was evacuated within 10 minutes shorty before noon and no one was hurt. A 24-Hour Fitness on the same block was also evacuated.

Engineers with the city Bureau of Development Services went inside the building and said the damage appeared to be damage to the building's facade, and no structural damage.

"They felt like the damage we're seeing is really from the exterior," said Portland Fire spokesman Rich Chatman.

A worker at a business inside the building noticed the crack outside, between the fifth and sixth floors, Chatman said.

Portland police closed a two-block radius around the building. TriMet service was also disrupted in the area. TriMet alerts

It's unclear what caused the large bulge and crack along the side.

Fire officials said members of the PF&R technical rescue team inspected the building again. Bureau of Development Services engineers who specialize in inspecting dangerous buildings help assess the building, according to Ross Caron with BDS.

Portland Commissioner Dan Saltzman, who oversees PBOT, said the building owner must hire an engineer to conduct an evaluation and submit the findings to the city, which will take appropriate action if needed.

The 187,920 square-foot building was completed in 1951. It is 98 feet tall.

The 10-story building is known as the Fifth Avenue Building and houses a range of tenants, including a Kindercare facility, a FedEx location and eBay corporate offices. Officials said that remodeling work on an interior area around the 5th or 6th floor may have led to the buckling of the facade.

Ross said there was no record of any major concerns or "dangerous building" designations for the building.

