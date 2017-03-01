Fire crews respond to fire at Davenport Tower

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Fire crews responded to a fire in the basement of the Davenport Tower early Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said maintenance work in the basement caused sparks to travel up laundry vents to the third floor of the hotel and boxes then caught fire.

Fire crews responding to Davenport Tower Hotel. Guests on the street tell me they were evacuated. pic.twitter.com/p0tzcFkjSj — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) March 1, 2017

Guests of the hotel were evacuated and let back in when fire crews deemed the hotel was safe.

Officials said there were no injuries.

