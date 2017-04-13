KREM
Close
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Slick conditions cause multiple crashes along SR 20 at Sherman Pass

Staff , KREM 7:07 AM. PDT April 13, 2017

FERRY CO., Wash. – Multiple slide-off crashes were reported early Thursday morning along State Route 20 at Sherman Pass in Ferry County.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said snow and slush was on the roadways.

 

 

WSP troopers and the Washington State Department of Transportation were headed to the scene around 7:00 a.m. Sevigney warned drivers to use caution in the area.  

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories