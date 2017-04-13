Slick conditions cause multiple crashes along SR 20 at Sherman Pass

Airbag exploded at a car accident,Car Crash air bag,Airbag work with illuminated (Photo: saravuth-photohut, Custom)

FERRY CO., Wash. – Multiple slide-off crashes were reported early Thursday morning along State Route 20 at Sherman Pass in Ferry County.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said snow and slush was on the roadways.

SR20 at Sherman Pass in Ferry Co multiple slid off crashes reported. Snow and slush on roadway. Troopers and @wsdot enroute. Use caution. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) April 13, 2017

WSP troopers and the Washington State Department of Transportation were headed to the scene around 7:00 a.m. Sevigney warned drivers to use caution in the area.

