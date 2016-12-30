Pearl Jam donates $25K to the Ferry County Rail-Trail

(Photo: Photo: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Custom)

REPUBLIC, Wash. – Pearl Jam is donating $25,000 to the Ferry County Rail-Trail.

The Ferry County Rail Trail Partners were contacted by front man Eddie Vedder and told the band plans to donate the money to the group’s upcoming trail surfacing project.

The Ferry County Rail-Trail is a 25-mile multi-use, non-motorized rail-trail that connects four towns, two school complexes and has miles of lake and river waterfront.

The donation comes from the Vitalogy Foundation, which supports the efforts of non-profit organizations that work in community health, the environment, arts and education, and social change.

“I’m totally amazed,” said Bob Whittaker, FCRTP president. “I had heard it announced on the news that Pearl Jam are inductees to the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, then a few hours later, I got a text from Vedder with the news. What a lovely guy, band and a wonderful organization.”

Vedder requested the donation be made in the name of Chris McCandless, a modern adventurer who was the subject of the book “Into the Wild.”

The donation is also in recognition of the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and their ancestors.

(© 2016 KREM)