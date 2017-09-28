Officer and deputy film hilarious lip sync to bring awareness to serious topic

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Ferry County Sheriff’s Office and Republic Police Department put two of their best to work…in the form of a lip sync video.

Officer Nick White and Deputy Christine Clark danced in their seats to the famous Wilson Phillips song “Hold On,” to bring awareness to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

“We wanted to put a funny spin on something serious to help people come forward and speak up if they do need help with something,” White said. “We decided to make it to bring awareness to suicide, the suicide help hotline that was posted with the video.”

White said the music video shoot took them about two takes.

"We were on the road for a while, and we were singing along to the song,” he said. “Of course, stopped in a safe area!”

White said the video was their first foray into making music videos, but he was open to doing another one down the line for another important cause.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 800-273-8255.

© 2017 KREM-TV