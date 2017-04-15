Inchelium Highway shut down due to wash out

Road closed sign AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, Custom) (Photo: Custom)

INCHELIUM, Wash. -- The Ferry County Sheriff said Saturday the Inchelium Highway has been closed due to a wash out.

Officials said the Inchelium Highway at milepost 20 is closed in both directions. Authorities said the Gifford Ferry will be open until at least Monday for people to use. Originally, they had reported that it was closed.

Sheriff’s officials said it is isn’t clear when the highway will reopen.

