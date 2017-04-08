Hwy 21 closed south of Republic due to washout

April 8: Highway 21 is closed about 15 miles south of Republic due to a road washout.

FERRY COUNTY, Wash. – Highway 21 just south of Republic is closed due to a road wash out officials said Saturday.

The roadway is washed out at mile post 145.6 on Highway 21 which is about 15 miles south of Republic. Officials said the washout happened near Gold Creek Road.

As of 12:45 p.m.. Saturday, there are only detours available for northbound traffic. Those traveling north will want to use Cashe Creek Road as a detour. Those traveling southbound do not have a detour available to use now, per the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

