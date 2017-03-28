Colville PD searches for missing woman with Alzheimer's

Estelle Abbott (Photo: KREM)

INCHELIUM, Wash. – Colville Tribal Police are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman who has Alzheimer’s.

Officials said Estelle Abbott, 83, was last seen on Grand Louis Road. They said she left her home on Tuesday morning with a tan/grey pit bull to check the mail and walk the dog but she did not return.

Abbott has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’7” and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last wearing a red sweater and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call Colville Tribal Police at 509-634-2472 or 911.

