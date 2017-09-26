Border Patrol, Ferry Co. Deputies help shooting victim and prevent suicide

CURLEW, Wash. – Members of the U.S. Border Patrol from the Curlew station assisted with a shooting victim and another person who was attempting to commit suicide Monday.

Ferry County Sheriff’s Office asked patrol agents for assistance with a 36-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound while attempting to prevent another person from committing suicide. When agents and deputies arrived, the suicidal person fled and was later found threatening to jump from a cliff near the scene of the shooting.

A border patrol agent circled behind the person and removed him from the cliff. The person was then safely brought down the hill by agents and deputies on a stretcher for his safety. Both the shooting victim and suicidal person were transported to a local hospital.

“We are proud of the work we perform and are grateful to work with our partners for the benefit of our community,” Patrol Agent Daniel McElheran said.

© 2017 KREM-TV