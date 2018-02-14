FDA investigating Tukwila pet food recalls

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating a pet food company with a series of contaminated products that have sickened several animals and killed one.

Darwin's Natural Pet Products, located in Tukwila, has issued several recalls relating to salmonella and/or listeria since October 2016.

In addition to reports of salmonella contamination, the FDA reports complaints of at least three animals injured by bone shards founds in raw food products.

The company recalled two products on February 10, ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs. Both may have been contaminated with salmonella.

Gary Tashjian, the company's founder, said in a statement released to Darwin's customers, "We believe most of this product has already been consumed, for the most part without incident, as most dogs' and cats' digestive systems are able to process pathogens such as Salmonella without harm (we are aware of a single case of a pet being affected, which involved a dog who was already will with other conditions)."

The FDA is aware of six reported complaints, including the death of one kitten.

Since 2016, Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural has recalled the following raw pet food products:

Darwin’s Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for dogs, due to Salmonella Lot #40487, manufacture date 9/29/17, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

Darwin’s Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, due to Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes Lot #40727, manufacture date 9/26/17, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

Darwin’s Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, due to Salmonella Lot #39937, manufacture date 8/24/17 and Lot #40507, manufacture date 9/20/17, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

Darwin’s Natural Selections Frozen Duck Meals for Cats, due to potential contamination with Salmonella Lot #38277, manufacture date 6/1/17, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 09/08/17

Darwin’s Natural Selections Frozen Raw Beef with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, due Listeria Monocytogenes Lot #3146070, manufacture date 7/21/16, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16

Darwin’s Natural Selections Frozen Raw Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, due to Listeria Monocytogenes Lot #3142070, manufacture date 7/20/16, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16

ZooLogics Frozen Raw Turkey with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, due to Listeria monocytogenes Lot #3155070, manufacture date 7/25/16, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16



© 2018 KING-TV