Fairchild Air Force Base celebrates 75 years

Fairchild Air Force Base will celebrate its 75th anniversary on Wednesday.

Fairchild AFB was established in 1942 and was named in honor of General Muir S. Fairchild.

General Muir S. Fairchild (Photo: Fairchild Air Force Base, Fairchild Air Force Base)

Fairchild was a Bellingham native that served in World War I as an Army Flying Cadet. In 1918, after appointment to second lieutenant in the Aviation Section of the Signal Reserve, he went on detached duty with the French Army. He later returned to the U.S. and became a commissioned officer. Three years later, he graduated from the Air Service Engineer School and completed a tour in Virginia. In 1926, Fairchild participated in the Pan-American Good Will Flight and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Fairchild Air Force Base in the 1950s. (Photo: Fairchild Air Force Base, Fairchild Air Force Base)

According to the base’s website, Fairchild AFB served as a repair and supply depot during World War II. It then became a Strategic Air Command bomber, tanker and ICBM wing during the Cold War. Finally, Fairchild AFB served as an Air Mobility Command air refueling wing supporting contingency operations around the world.

Presently, Fairchild’s aircraft and personnel make up a large portion of the Air Force’s tanker fleet on the west coast.

Fairchild is located just 12 miles west of Spokane. The base’s location was picked by the War Department because of the region’s weather conditions and location from the coast. According to Fairchild’s website, the Cascade Mountain range provided a natural barrier against possible Japanese attack.