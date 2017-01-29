Facing Homelessness uses social media to tackle social problem

SEATTLE - It doesn't look like much. A small office, inside an church, on an alley in the University District. But thousands of people care about what is happening on the inside.

Rex Hohlbein runs Facing Homelessness, a three person operation, which routinely gives out basic goods to the homeless residents living nearby.

But, they are far more active on Facebook. It is there, 42,000 followers react to Hohlbein's photo essays and profiles of the many people living on the streets.

In most cases, Hohlbein asks for a small donation, like shoes or socks, to help the profiled person.

On Friday, it was a donation for the impound fee for Greg's dog Sid, which he called his "best friend."

Within eight minutes, says Hohlbein, the request was answered. An anonymous Facebook users posted the $300 that Greg needed.

"This experience has made me want to try that much harder. You definitely do make a difference -- I know it does for me," said the 27-year-old homeless man and former roller hockey player.

"By showing that person's beauty, it can instantly change your view of that person," said Rex, "Ending homelessness has a lot more to do with changing ourselves than changing the homeless."

