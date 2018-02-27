Extras wanted for 'Pretty Little Liars' spinoff shooting in Portland, Forest Grove

Sasha Pieterse, I. Marlene King and Shay Mitchell attend the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood Launches Special Exhibit Celebrating Final Season Of 'Pretty Little Liars' at Warner Bros. Studios on June 14, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A new spinoff of the popular TV series “Pretty Little Liars” will be filmed in Portland and Forest Grove in March, and the show is in need of extras.

The new spinoff, called “The Perfectionists”, stars “Pretty Little Liars” alums Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish, who will reprise their roles as Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaalas.

The show will be set in the fictional town of Beacon Heights, but will be shot near Portland’s Lewis and Clark College and Forest Grove’s Pacific University.

Filming will be on weekdays from March 12-30, according to Cam Krutsinger with A Bit Extra Casting. Extras will be paid $11.25 per hour.

Krutsinger says many extras will be college ages, but there are roles available for all ages.

“The Perfectionists” is based on the book series with the same name by Sara Shephard.

