EWU holds rally in support of immigrants

CHENEY, Wash. – Students and staff at Eastern Washington University gathered on Tuesday, January 31st to show their support for immigrants.

Eastern Washington University said the rally is also in support of international students. Students at the rally were calling for the school to become a “sanctuary campus.”

Back in November, the Board of Trustees said they would not become a sanctuary campus as a response to a petition on campus that got 400 signatures.

