Events and fundraisers to support Freeman community

A makeshift memorial grows outside Freeman High School in Freeman, Wash., the day after a deadly shooting, Sept. 14, 2017. (Credit: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been almost three weeks since the deadly shooting at Freeman High School. The community continues to rally around Freeman through local events and fundraisers.

EWU vs. Sacramento State football game: The Eagles allotted 280 tickets for Freeman students, staff and parents to attend their game on Saturday, September 30. Those who are interested in attending the game, tickets are available at the Freeman Elementary School, Freeman Middle School and Freeman High School main offices. Tickets are handed out at a first come, first serve basis. Kickoff is at 1:35 p.m.

Spokane Chiefs vs. Kootenay ICE: The Spokane Chiefs will host a special event for the Freeman community during their home opener at the Veterans Memorial Arena. Opening face-off starts at 7:05 p.m.

Freeman High School benefit concert: Come watch live music, dance, bid on items in a silent auction and eat various foods from local vendors at Nashville North in Post Falls, Idaho. Festivities start at 6:00 p.m.

Chipotle fundraiser: Starting Monday, October 2 from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., All Chipotle restaurants in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be donating 50% of their sales to the Freeman Strong Foundation managed by United Way. Just bring this flyer or tell the cashier you are supporting Freeman to make sure the funds are donated.

United Way Freeman Strong Fundraiser: A local fundraiser to assist the Freeman community. Donations can be made at any STCU bank, mailed to P.O. Box 1954 Spokane, WA 99210, or submitted through their online donation portal. United Way said 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Freeman community.

