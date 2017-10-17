Enjoy free sushi from P.F. Chang's on Oct. 26

Photo Courtesy of P.F. Chang's Facebook Page (Photo: P.F. Chang's Facebook Page, KENS)

SPOKANE, Wash. – We have your lunch plans for Oct. 26.

You can enjoy free sushi at your local P.F. Changs in honor of #FreeSushiDay!

In 2016, the popular Asian cuisine chain launched Free Sushi Day hand-rolling over 98,600 sushi rolls to guest at 212 restaurants. Since they had such a great response last year, they decided to bring it back for more guest to enjoy.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, guest can choose between a free California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll with no a purchase needed. However, the offer is for dine-in guest only so bring some friends and get comfortable!

For more information on Free Sushi Day, visit P.F. Chang’s website.

