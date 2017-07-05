Earthquake rocks Montana, Idaho and Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. - United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.8 earthquake near Lincoln, Montana Wednesday night.
More information will be posted on USGS here.
Prelim M5.8 earthquake western Montana Jul-6 06:30 UTC, updates https://t.co/vYQVn9EGpU— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) July 6, 2017
National Weather Service in Spokane reported two aftershocks, a magnitude 4.5 and a 3.9.
Earthquake #Aftershock update: M 4.5 - 8 miles SE of Lincoln, MT at 12:02 AM PDT: https://t.co/WTDkZkznfo #MTQuake— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 6, 2017
Another #Aftershock M 3.9 - 7.5 miles ESE of Lincoln, MT at 12:09 AM: https://t.co/Pfzz5yGONG #MTQuake— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 6, 2017
This is a developing story and will be updated with new information.
