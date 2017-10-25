Drug take-back day scheduled for Saturday

People across the country are invited to bring their unused or expired prescription medications to drop-off locations on Saturday for the Drug Enforcement Administrations “Take-Back Day” on Saturday.

Between the hours of 10 and 2, people in the Inland Northwest can visit the following places to drop off their drugs.

Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office – 331 S. Garden Avenue, Newport WA 99156

Pullman Police Department – 260 SE Kamiaken Street, Pullman WA 99163

Albertson’s – 161 W. Prairie Avenue, Hayden, ID 83835

Sandpoint Police Department – 1123 Lake Street, Sandpoint ID 83864

Lewiston Police Department – 1224 F Street, Lewiston ID 83501

Walla Walla Police Department – 54 East Moore Street, Walla Walla WA 99362

Walmart – 4820 N Road 68, Pascow WA 99301

Change Point Parking Lot – 106 Michigan Avenue, Orofino ID 83544

Omak Police Department – 8 N Ash St, Omak WA 98841

Kennewick Police Department – 211 West 6th Avenue, Kennewick WA 99336

Oroville Police Department – 1105 Main Street, Oroville WA 98844

West Richland Police Department – 3805 West Van Giesen, West Richland WA 99353

© 2017 KREM-TV