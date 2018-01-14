Meat vending machine installed at downtown Nordstrom

Cle Elum-based meat company Owen Meats calls the vending machine at Nordstrom: "The candy store for the carnivore." (Photo: KING)

Nordstrom is the place to find shoes, makeup, clothing and - beef jerky?

The downtown Seattle Nordstrom store recently installed a meat vending machine in the men's department which sells Owen Meats products.

The Cle Elum-based company calls the machine: "The candy store for the carnivore."



Owens Meats has other "candy store carnivore" machines at the Filson Company on First Avenue South, Evergreen Way Avenue Hardware in Everett, Half Lion Brewery in Sumner, and at Point Ruston in Tacoma.

