SOAP LAKE, Wash. – Grant County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a large wildfire burning near Soap Lake Saturday.

The wildfire is currently burning in Douglas County between Highway 2 and State Route 17.

Smoke visible north of Soap Lake is a large wildfire in Douglas County. We have more info. pic.twitter.com/53Jv9Gug3I — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) September 30, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KREM-TV