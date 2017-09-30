KREM
Wildfire burning near Soap Lake

Staff , KREM 12:59 PM. PDT September 30, 2017

SOAP LAKE, Wash. – Grant County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a large wildfire burning near Soap Lake Saturday.

The wildfire is currently burning in Douglas County between Highway 2 and State Route 17.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
