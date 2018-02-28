Donate to help Spokanimal as part of our Red ‘CarPet' event

Here in the Inland Northwest, we love our animals!

Wednesday night, KREM2 is holding an adoption drive and fundraiser to help Spokanimal.

The first 25 adoptions at our event will be underwritten, so you could go home with your forever friend for no adoption fee!

The event is 5-7 p.m. at RV’s Northwest on Wednesday. Located at 18919 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99016.

If you aren’t able to attend but still would like to give, click here for more information on how to donate.



