KREM
Close
Weather Alert 29 weather alerts
Close

Donate to help Spokanimal as part of our Red ‘CarPet' event

Staff , KREM 2:54 PM. PST February 28, 2018

Here in the Inland Northwest, we love our animals! 

Wednesday night, KREM2 is holding an adoption drive and fundraiser to help Spokanimal. 

The first 25 adoptions at our event will be underwritten, so you could go home with your forever friend for no adoption fee!

The event is 5-7 p.m. at RV’s Northwest on Wednesday. Located at 18919 E Broadway Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99016.

If you aren’t able to attend but still would like to give, click here for more information on how to donate.
 

© 2018 KREM-TV

KREM

Spokanimal's Dorothy Clark Animal Center closes its doors to public

KREM

Red CarPet Adoption Event

KREM

Red CarPet Event at RV's Northwest

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories