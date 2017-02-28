KREM
Close

Donate cans of food for free Lookout Pass lift ticket Friday

KREM 5:10 PM. PST February 28, 2017

LOOKOUT PASS, Idaho --- For just four cans of food, you can get a free Lookout Pass lift ticket for Friday, March 3.

The best part is it all goes to charity! The cans will go to food banks in the Silver Valley. 

