Donate cans of food for free Lookout Pass lift ticket Friday

LOOKOUT PASS, Idaho --- For just four cans of food, you can get a free Lookout Pass lift ticket for Friday, March 3.The best part is it all goes to charity! The cans will go to food banks in the Silver Valley.
