Multiple small earthquakes hit near Mount St. Helens

Jimmy Bernhard, KING 5:32 AM. PST January 03, 2018

Several small earthquakes shook parts of Western Washington early Wednesday morning. 

According to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, the largest quake, a magnitude 3.9, hit east of Spirit Lake near Mount Saint Helens just after 12:30 a.m. A series of smaller quakes, ranging from magnitude 1.6 to magnitude 2.7 struck shortly after. 

A total of 15 quakes were reported in the area as of 4 a.m. Wednesday. 

No damage has been reported at this time. 

