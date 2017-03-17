Cyanide trap intended for coyotes injures E. Idaho boy, kills dog

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho sheriff says he's investigating after a cyanide trap placed by federal authorities to kill coyotes injured a 14-year-old boy and killed his dog.



Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen tells the Idaho State Journal that the device activated Thursday near the eastern Idaho city of Pocatello.



Nielsen says the boy was taken to a hospital to be tested for cyanide poisoning but was not seriously injured and was released. The dog, a 3-year-old Lab named Casey, died.



Nielsen says the device was placed in the area by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.



It's a spring-activated device that is typically smeared with bait and shoots poison into an animal's mouth when it tugs on the trap.



Federal authorities declined to comment when contacted Friday by The Associated Press.

© 2017 Associated Press