Crews respond to outlet fire in northeast Spokane

Crews respond to outlet fire in Northeast Spokane (2-8-18)

Staff , KREM 8:00 AM. PST February 08, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—Fire crews responded to a fire near A Street and Dalton Avenue Thursday morning. 

Fire officials said an outlet fire started inside the home.

Fire authorities said everyone in the home got out safe. 
 

© 2018 KREM-TV


