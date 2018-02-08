Crews respond to outlet fire in northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.—Fire crews responded to a fire near A Street and Dalton Avenue Thursday morning.

Fire officials said an outlet fire started inside the home.

Fire authorities said everyone in the home got out safe.



Firefighters are on the scene of an outlet fire that stared inside this home. No one is injured. This is A Street and Dalton. pic.twitter.com/WECshD0q0Z — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraKREM) February 8, 2018

