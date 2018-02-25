Crews rescue four kayakers on Columbia River

Four kayakers were rescued from the Columbia River on Sunday. (photo: Corbett Fire via Twitter)

Crews rescued four kayakers Sunday on the Columbia River near Sand Island.

The kayakers went out on the river at Rooster Rock State Park. After a short time, three of the four fell into the river east of Sand Island. They were floating downstream when boats from Port of Portland Fire and Gresham Fire rescued them from the water.

The fourth kayaker was still in the kayak.

Corbett Fire Chief Dave Flood said three of the four have hypothermia. The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said one was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

