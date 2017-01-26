2 firefighters injured in 3-alarm Lynnwood fire

(Photo: Price, Brian)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - Two firefighters went to the hospital after battling a 3-alarm fire at a Lynnwood apartment building Wednesday.

The fire was in an unoccupied senior apartment building that was under construction in the 19800 block of Scribes Lake Road. It was reported just before 9:30 p.m.

The transported firefighters had non-life threatening injuries.

Julie Moore, spokesperson for the Lynnwood Fire Department, said the fire was under control, but crews were still "defensive battling" the remains of the fire late Wednesday night.

"The structure is collapsing in on itself," said Moore. "The surrounding buildings seems to be OK for now."

An apartment complex adjacent to the unoccupied building has heat damage from the fire, and 150 people were evacuated. The Red Cross provided overnight shelter to the evacuated residents.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, according to Moore, and will be determined by the fire marshal.

Photos: 3-alarm fire in Lynnwood

(© 2017 KING)