Photo by Rick Diamond, Getty Images staff (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local animal shelter is receiving a superstar honor.

Country singer Miranda Lambert and SCRAPS are partnering to help secure safe and happy futures for shelter animals.

Lambert will make the Spokane stop of her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour at the Spokane Arena on Friday, Feb. 2.

In 2009, Lambert founded the MuttNation Foundation to help save animals’ lives, according to a SCRAPS release. She selects a shelter in every city on her tour and encourages fans there to contribute to "Fill the Red Wagon" donation drives.

“What could be more fitting than having a ‘Fill the Red Wagon' donation drive in Spokane,” said Janet Dixon, the special programs manager of SCRAPS. “How many other cities have a giant red wagon?”

SCRAPS will hold two donation drives on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Red Wagon in Riverfront Park, and Friday, Feb. 2 from noon until the concert’s start time outside of the Spokane Arena.

Donations can include dog and cat food, cat litter, toys, and beds for homeless and abandoned animals in Spokane.

You can donate to the SCRAPS Hope Foundation online anytime on its website.

