Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers requests withheld pay during shutdown

SPOKANE, Wash. – Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers sent a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of the U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday to withhold her pay during the government shutdown.

“I believe that fairness dictates that my pay also be withheld until such time that normal government operations resume,” she wrote.

In her letter, Rep. McMorris Rodgers mentioned the shutdown’s effects on workers, pay for troops and the impact of the Children’s Health Insurance Plan.

“This is now the reality for many Americans, and it could have been prevented,” she wrote. “As Members of Congress, we have an obligation to change this new normal.”

The full letter is available on McMorris Rodgers’ website.



