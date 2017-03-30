Community comes together for family of mother who died in crash on Hwy 395

Photo: Knudsen family on GoFundMe

DEER PARK, Wash. – The community is coming together to help the family of the woman who died in a fatal crash on Highway 395 in Deer Park earlier this week.

According to WSP, 43-year-old Elizabeth A. Knudsen of Loon Lake died at the scene.

Since the crash, her friends have created a GoFundMe in her memory to help raise money for her funeral and the care of her two daughters who had been in the car with her.

One of them suffered a fractured skull from the crash while the other was not seriously hurt, according to friends of the family. Knudsen leaves behind her two daughters and her husband, Andrew.

Officials from WSP said a juvenile was driving eastbound on Dahl Road and field to yield before hitting Knudsen’s car heading northbound on 395.

That juvenile driver, WSP said, was transported to Sacred Heart but was not injured.

