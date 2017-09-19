Colville Tribal PD searching for missing teen

Photo: Colville Tribes PD

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Colville Tribal Police Department is asking for help from the public to track down a 15-year-old from Omak.

Leland Travis Toulou has not been seen since September 8. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray sweat pants, red hi-top shoes and carrying a black and red duffel bag.

Toulou has brown hair and eyes, is 5’8” and weighs 220 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Colville Tribal PD at 1-800-551-5800.

