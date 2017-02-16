KREM
Rockslide knocks Highway 12 near Orofino down to 1 lane

Staff , KREM 1:11 PM. PST February 16, 2017

CLEARWATER CO., Idaho --- A rockslide on Thursday morning knocked Highway 12 down to one lane.

It happened near mile post 48.5, between Orofino and Greer. Residents said they were stuck in traffic as they waited for the road to be cleared.

Idaho Transportation Department said their crews were on the scene, working to clear the area. Officials expected to be finished clearing the road by Thursday night.

(© 2017 KREM)


