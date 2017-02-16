Rockslide knocks Highway 12 near Orofino down to 1 lane

Photo: ITD

CLEARWATER CO., Idaho --- A rockslide on Thursday morning knocked Highway 12 down to one lane.

It happened near mile post 48.5, between Orofino and Greer. Residents said they were stuck in traffic as they waited for the road to be cleared.

(Photo: Whitney Reed)

Idaho Transportation Department said their crews were on the scene, working to clear the area. Officials expected to be finished clearing the road by Thursday night.

Video of the Highway 12 rockslide near Orofino/Greer. One lane still closed near mp 48. (📷: Taricia Moliga) pic.twitter.com/H09CZ4t4Qf — Samantha Kubota (@samanthakubota) February 16, 2017

(© 2017 KREM)