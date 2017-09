Photo from Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (Photo: KREM)

OROFINO, Idaho — Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home fully engulfed in flames near Rudo Road Saturday.

Responders discovered the home belonged to James Bonner. Bonner, his wife and grandchild were able to get out of the house without injury.

Grangemont Fire Department contained the fire.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

