Orofino teen still missing after vanishing on prom night

Kristian Perez has been missing since April 14.

The 17-year-old boy who went missing Friday night after the Orofino High School prom is still missing as of Monday afternoon.

Kristian Perez apparently left the prom at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday and has not been heard from since, according to his family.

The local police department launched an investigation and confirmed Kristian had signed out of the prom at 9:32 p.m.. Kristian rode to the prom with a relative and his tuxedo jacket, one shoe, and broken cellular phone were recovered in proximity to that vehicle.

A canine tracking team indicated Kristan may have walked west from the National Guard Armory where the prom was held for a short distance to a nearby parking lot along Highway 12, where he may have gotten into a car.

The principal of Orofino High School said Monday that Kristian Perez is a good kid, and fairly quiet.

"I think he's around," the principal said.

Orofino Police Department is seeking information from the public relating to Kristian’s disappearance or possible whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 208-476-5551.

