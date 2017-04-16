Orofino police search for missing teen

OROFINO, Idaho – Orofino Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile and asking for the public’s help in finding the 17-year-old.

The missing juvenile was identified as Kristian Perez.

Kristian’s mother advised police that Kristian had left the Orofino High School prom at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday and has not been heard from since. The Police Department launched an investigation and confirmed Kristian had signed out of the prom at 9:32 p.m.. Kristian rode to the prom with a relative and his tuxedo jacket, one shoe, and broken cellular phone were recovered in proximity to that vehicle.

Later Friday evening, a canine tracking team was summoned to the scene. The results indicated Kristian may have walked west from the National Guard Armory where the prom was held for a short distance. Canine’s lost the track near an entrance into a nearby parking lot along Highway 12. Police believe Kristian may have entered a vehicle in that parking lot.

After an attempt to locate was sent out to surrounding law enforcement agencies, there was a possible sighting of Kristian in the Lewiston area. Lewiston Police Department is following up on that sighting.

Police have yet to find any family or friends of Kristian who have heard from him since he left the prom. The Orofino Police Department is seeking information from the public relating to Kristian’s disappearance or possible whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 208-476-5551.

© 2017 KREM-TV