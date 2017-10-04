Orofino PD respond to bomb threat at local high school

OROFINO, Idaho – Orofino police officers responded to a bomb threat at Orofino High School Wednesday morning.

School administrators reported finding writing in one of the bathrooms indicating there was a bomb in the school. School officials evacuated the school and requested law enforcement assistance with a search of the building. Officers on scene assisted with the search but found nothing suspicious. Students and staff were allowed back into the school afterwards.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing. Anyone with information relating to the case is asked the contact the police department at (208)-476-5551.

