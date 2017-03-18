Mudslide in Orofino shuts down road indefinitely

Harmony Heights mudslide (Photo: KREM)

OROFINO, Idaho – Clearwater County Commissioners said Saturday that a mudslide on Harmony Heights Loop road has become too big to repair.

The slide is on the Orofino Creek side of the road and it will be closed indefinitely until better weather. Officials said the other direction on Harmony Heights Loop Road is available.

For information or to report road issues, you’re asked to call 208-476-8971. If you see something that you feel is an emergency please call dispatch at 208-476-4521 or call 911.

