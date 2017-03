Road closed sign AFP PHOTO/Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JEWEL SAMAD, Custom) (Photo: Custom)

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho – A culvert washed out under the pavement on Grangemont Road at milepost 22 Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the road will be closed until further notice. They ask that driver obey road closure signs in the area because there is nothing under the pavement.

Crews will continue to monitor the roads with the recent rain.

