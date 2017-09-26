City officials: water on South Hill is safe to drink despite odor

SPOKANE, Wash. – After Spokane crews investigated the water quality issue in the South Hill area, City officials said Tuesday the water is safe to drink despite the odor.

Spokane Water Manager Dan Kegley said a homeowner noticed their water did not smell right and had a slight discoloration, so they called the City.

City tells me all water should be back to normal... including no smell by tomorrow — Ryan Simms (@KREMRyan) September 27, 2017

Crews have determined the cause of the odor and have flushed the affected area. Officials ask homeowners who experienced a problem to run the water in their homes in the morning until the smell goes away. Between 50 and 200 homes were impacted by the problem.

Odor problem in water on South Hill caused by a main that was left uncharged for several weeks. Crews flushing pipes. — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) September 27, 2017

City officials told KREM 2 construction crews working on East 37th Avenue recently started using a pipe that had been out of service.

The City’s water experts said the odor does not pose a health risk.

