KREM
Close

City officials: water on South Hill is safe to drink despite odor

After Spokane crews investigated the water quality issue in the South Hill area, City officials said Tuesday the water is safe to drink despite the odor.

Staff , KREM 11:31 PM. PDT September 26, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – After Spokane crews investigated the water quality issue in the South Hill area, City officials said Tuesday the water is safe to drink despite the odor.

Spokane Water Manager Dan Kegley said a homeowner noticed their water did not smell right and had a slight discoloration, so they called the City.

Crews have determined the cause of the odor and have flushed the affected area. Officials ask homeowners who experienced a problem to run the water in their homes in the morning until the smell goes away. Between 50 and 200 homes were impacted by the problem.

City officials told KREM 2 construction crews working on East 37th Avenue recently started using a pipe that had been out of service.

The City’s water experts said the odor does not pose a health risk. 

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

City confirms reports of water quality issue in South Spokane

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories