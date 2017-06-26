Search for missing UW student continues in Chelan Co.

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash.—The search for a missing 23-year-old University of Washington student at Lake Chelan continued over the weekend.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Donghoon Lee went missing while swimming at Lake Chelan Tuesday, June 20.

Officials said first responders launched an immediate search.

According to reports, rescue teams found no sign of Lee Tuesday night after the search began.

Rescuers continued searching through the weekend using boats and divers.

Officials at Chelan County Sheriff’s Office told KREM 2 the search is scheduled to last through June 26.

